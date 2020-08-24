Now 11 security men with Senior Badal test positive for Covid-19, village a macro containment zone

Badal village in Muktsar district was declared a ‘macro containment zone’ after 11 of Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal’s security men tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

Strict restrictions will be in place for 10 days following the development.

Six others, including Punjab police and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel tested positive on Saturday, following which the Badal’s residence in the village was declared a micro containment zone. Two other cases, a cook and a telephone operator, were recorded previously.

Restrictions in the village kicked in after Monday’s cases took the count to more than 15.

District Covid management officer Dr PS Sandhu said ten personnel who tested positive on Monday were from the CISF.

Sandhu said no one from the Badal family, including Badal, his son and SAD president, Sukhbir Singh Badal, and daughter-in-law, Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, had been tested for Covid yet by the district health department.

“As per Covid protocol, contacts of the infected persons are traced before conducting a test on others. Also, the individuals are expected to inform the health department if they had come in close contact with Covid patients,” said Sandhu.

As the number of cases has risen above 15, the entire village has been declared a macro containment zone under strict restriction for 10 days, Sandhu added