Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Now, 8-day jail, ₹5K fine for stepping out without mask in Himachal’s Kangra

Now, 8-day jail, ₹5K fine for stepping out without mask in Himachal’s Kangra

Himachal logged 931 new cases, taking the state’s tally to 37,497

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 01:03 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Shimla district police personnel challaning tourists for not wearing masks in public places.        (HT File Photo )

Dharamshala

Residents of Kangra can be arrested without warrant, sent to jail for up to eight days or be fined ₹5,000 for not wearing a mask in public places.

Kangra superintendent of police (SP) Vimukt Ranjan on Thursday issued the order under Section 111 of the

Himachal Pradesh Police Act, 2007.The order authorises all police officers of the district not below the rank of sub-Inspector to give reasonable directions to the public.



Any person found not wearing mask can be arrested without warrant and on conviction can be imprisoned upto to eight days or may be fined upto ₹ 5000, or both.

The compounding fee will be ₹ 1000 and fine for congregation in public functions in numbers more than allowed by the government will be ₹ 5,000.

Virus claims 14 more lives in Himachal

Himachal on Thursday logged 931 new cases, taking the state’s tally to 37,497 while the death toll mounted to 589 as fourteen more patients succumbed to the virus.

Of the new cases, 254 were reported in Mandi, 232 in Shimla, 140 in Kangra, 86 in Kullu, 59 each in Hamirpur and Solan, 32 in Chamba, 23 in Bilaspur, 16 in Lahaul-Spiti, 15 in Una and one in Kinnaur. Four fatalities occurred in Shimla, three each in Mandi Kullu and Kangra and one in Solan. There are 7,878 active cases in the state . Shimla remains the worst-hit district with 6,362 cases followed by Mandi with 6,171 cases.

Kangra ranks third with 4,790 cases while Solan has 4,689 cases, Kullu 3,372, Sirmaur 2,573, Una 2,040, Bilaspur 1,914, Hamirpur 1,942, Chamba 1,872, Lahaul-Spiti 1,022 and Kinnaur 750.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Astrazeneca likely to run additional global vaccine test, CEO says
Nov 26, 2020 23:33 IST
‘Remember what you taught us’: Bhupesh Baghel politely stings Sibal, Azad
Nov 26, 2020 21:56 IST
Two-thirds majority cannot be ruled out for BJP in Bengal next year: Rajnath Singh at HTLS 2020
Nov 26, 2020 22:45 IST
India, Nepal discuss boundary issue as foreign secretary meets top leadership in Kathmandu
Nov 26, 2020 22:48 IST

latest news

Bird that lived 68 million years ago shed light on avian diversity
Nov 27, 2020 01:17 IST
Ethiopia PM orders final offensive against dissident Tigray leaders
Nov 27, 2020 01:14 IST
Trump rants about polls, pardons Flynn
Nov 27, 2020 01:13 IST
Culled mink resurface after burial in Denmark
Nov 27, 2020 01:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.