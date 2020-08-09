Sections
Now, an app to check availability of beds in Punjab hospitals

App currently available only on Google Play Store (for Android phones), iOS version to be launched in the next few days

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 21:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu launches the mobile app, HBMS Punjab, through which residents can check real time status of vacant beds in both private and government hospitals. (HT Photo)

HBMS Punjab, a mobile phone app to help users in the state check availability of vacant beds in private and government hospitals, was launched by Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Sunday.

Speaking at the launch, Ashu said the app was currently available only on Google Play Store (for Android phones) and that the iOS version would be launched in the next few days.

He said it would be of great benefit to users as they would get information about vacant beds before going to a hospital for treatment.

To check bed vacancies, users could also click on the official web link: https://ludhiana.nic.in/notice/covid-19-bed-status-in-ludhiana-district/ or www.hbmspunjab.in.



Lists of all private hospitals offering Covid treatment had been added on the app as well as the weblinks.

Ashu also urged the residents to act responsibly and follow the government directions on Covid-19 safety measures, wear masks at all time, maintain physical distancing and hand hygiene. He said that under the Mission Fateh of the Punjab government, 10 lakh masks would be distributed to the needy in Punjab, out of which 80,000 would be distributed in district Ludhiana alone.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma, who was also present at the launch, urged the residents not to panic and assist the district administration in fighting Covid pandemic and break the chain.

