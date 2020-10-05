Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Now, ATM loot bid in Chandigarh’s Sector 39

Now, ATM loot bid in Chandigarh’s Sector 39

Burglars have made at least five such unsuccessful bids to loot ATMs in Chandigarh in the past four months

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 23:59 IST

By HT Correspondent,

In yet another attempt to loot an ATM, miscreants struck at a booth in the Sector-39 market in Chandigarh, police said on Monday.

The complaint was filed by Charanjeet Grover, manager, Punjab National Bank, Maloya. He said when the ATM caretaker reached the booth in the morning, he found its shutter open and machine damaged.

Police have written to the bank to procure the CCTV footage in order to identify the accused.

A case under Section 380 (theft) read with 511 (attempt to commit a crime) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.



Burglars have made at least five such unsuccessful bids to loot ATMs in Chandigarh in the past four months, though on June 18, a masked man was able to flee with ₹7.6 lakh from a Union Bank of India ATM at Kishangarh.

The previous bid was at an ATM in Sector 34 on the night of September 18. Around 10:30pm, a group of youths with their faces covered had entered the booth, applied a tape on six CCTV cameras installed on the premises and then started to try and open the ATM.

They ended up damaging the kiosk, ripping off its screen and breaking some wires, but could not get an access to the money.

Other such attempts have been made in Sector 44, Manimajra and Kishangarh.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Feel better than I did 20 years ago’, says Donald Trump, to leave hospital later today
Oct 06, 2020 01:48 IST
‘Game of intimidation’: Congress after multiple CBI raids on DK Shivakumar
Oct 05, 2020 21:06 IST
Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
Oct 05, 2020 21:53 IST
India tests missile-assisted system to target submarines at long ranges
Oct 05, 2020 21:42 IST

latest news

Federation International Roller Basketball launches calendar in Chandigarh
Oct 06, 2020 01:55 IST
JNU spending on security up, research budget down
Oct 06, 2020 01:50 IST
Two youths held for armed robbery at milk booth in Panchkula
Oct 06, 2020 01:44 IST
Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee to begin digital issuance of consent certificates in a week
Oct 06, 2020 01:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.