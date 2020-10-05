Now, ATM loot bid in Chandigarh’s Sector 39

In yet another attempt to loot an ATM, miscreants struck at a booth in the Sector-39 market in Chandigarh, police said on Monday.

The complaint was filed by Charanjeet Grover, manager, Punjab National Bank, Maloya. He said when the ATM caretaker reached the booth in the morning, he found its shutter open and machine damaged.

Police have written to the bank to procure the CCTV footage in order to identify the accused.

A case under Section 380 (theft) read with 511 (attempt to commit a crime) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

Burglars have made at least five such unsuccessful bids to loot ATMs in Chandigarh in the past four months, though on June 18, a masked man was able to flee with ₹7.6 lakh from a Union Bank of India ATM at Kishangarh.

The previous bid was at an ATM in Sector 34 on the night of September 18. Around 10:30pm, a group of youths with their faces covered had entered the booth, applied a tape on six CCTV cameras installed on the premises and then started to try and open the ATM.

They ended up damaging the kiosk, ripping off its screen and breaking some wires, but could not get an access to the money.

Other such attempts have been made in Sector 44, Manimajra and Kishangarh.