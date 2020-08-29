Now, get prashad from Vaishno Devi via speed post

Sections
A delivery can be booked either through the official website of the shrine board www.maavaishnodevi.org or by calling 99060-19475.

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 18:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Jammu

(PTI File)

Devotees across the country will now be able to get ‘prashad’ from the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine through speed post. The board signed an agreement to this effect with the department of posts at the Spiritual Growth Centre in Katra on Saturday.

The agreement was signed by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board CEO Ramesh Kumar and J&K postal service director (headquarters) Gaurav Srivastava.

The official spokesperson of the shrine board said, “To facilitate devotees, especially during the pandemic, the board has introduced the facility of delivering prashad.”

Three-categories of prashad have been launched, on a no profit no loss basis. A delivery can be booked either through the official website of the shrine board www.maavaishnodevi.org or by calling 99060-19475.



In the wake of the pandemic, the board has already offered the facility of allowing devotees to perform prayer rituals in absentia at the Bhawan’s Yagya Shala.

The yatra that resumed on August 16 is picking up momentum with each passing day.

The supplementary facilities such as helicopters, battery-operated vehicles and passenger ropeways between the Bhawan and Bhairon Ghati have been pressed into service.

