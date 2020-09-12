Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Now, GMCH-32 online OPD open for patients from Chandigarh’s neighbouring states too

The facility will enable patients to avail video-based clinical consultations with doctors at the hospital.

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 22:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The e-Sanjeevani OPD is a part of Union health ministry’s National Teleconsultation Service. (Representational photo)

Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, has extended its online OPD services to patients from neighbouring states as well.

The e-Sanjeevani OPD is a part of Union health ministry’s National Teleconsultation Service. The service enables safe and structured video-based clinical consultations with doctors for patients in the confines of their homes.

How to consult a doctor

For consulting the medical experts at GMCH-32, a person needs to log on to www.esanjeevaniopd.in or download the mobile application and click on patient login and enter his/her mobile number.



Thereafter, an OTP would be sent to the registered number. Upon entering the OTP, the patient has to enter his/her details. Then, after choosing the specialty — dermatology, ophthalmology, ENT, oprthopaedics, psychiatry and dental — further details have to be submitted.

Following this, a token number sent to the registered has to be entered in the portal and the patient concerned would then receive a call for required medical consultation.

