Now, Haryana rolls back decision to shut shops, malls on Monday & Tuesday

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 18:18 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The malls and shops in market places of urban areas of Haryana will now remain open on Monday and Tuesday, home minister Anil Vij said on Sunday.

Referring to the ‘Unlock 4’ guidelines the Union ministry of home affairs issued on Saturday, Vij said as the states cannot impose lockdowns, the Haryana government has withdrawn its August 28 decision to close the markets on Monday and Tuesday.

“Therefore, now there will be no lockdown,” Vij announced on Twitter.

The Union ministry of home affairs guidelines say the states can no longer impose lockdowns outside containment zones without the Centre’s permission.



To contain the spread of Covid-19, the Haryana government had on Friday ordered that malls and shops in the market places of urban areas will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday instead of the weekend.

This order, however, did not apply to shops dealing with essential goods and services.

The revised instructions were issued a week after the government had ordered offices and shops to remain closed on the weekend in the state.

Meanwhile, Haryana Pradesh Vayapar Mandal welcomed the decision, saying the decision to shut business establishments on Monday and Tuesday was totally uncalled for and against the business communities which are already reeling under the losses.

