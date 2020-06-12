Now, high-footfall markets in Chandigarh want to open on all days

President of Shastri Market in Sector 22, Jaswinder Nagpal, said, “The shopkeepers here are following all the rules, but right opposite the market, in the vending zone, no social distancing is maintained and no odd-even rule is being followed even though it applies to them as well.” (HT FILE)

As the city slowly gets accustomed to more businesses resuming operations post lockdown, the representatives of high-footfall markets of sectors 15, 19, 22 and 41 are now demanding that they be allowed to stay open on all days of the week.

As per orders issued by UT administrator VP Singh Badnore on June 9, all markets have been allowed to open daily for a period of three months. However, congested markets and motor markets, including those in Sector 48 and Manimajra, are to operate under the odd-even rule (odd numbered shops are open on odd dates and even numbered shops on even dates).

Speaking about this, president of Sadar Bazaar in Sector 19, Narinder Singh, said, “I have written and tweeted to UT adviser Manoj Parida numerous times, but no action has been taken. We barely get any customers and have to pay the staff from our savings now. There are 432 shops in Sadar Bazar that need help from the administration or we will have to shut down.”

President of Shastri Market in Sector 22, Jaswinder Nagpal, said, “The shopkeepers here are following all the rules, but right opposite the market, in the vending zone, no social distancing is maintained and no odd-even rule is being followed even though it applies to them as well.”

President of Patel Market in Sector 15, Sanjeev Kumar, added, “If malls and religious places have been allowed to open then we should be too. We are anyway witnessing only 10% of the usual footfall, so social distancing won’t be an issue. The odd-even rule can be applied in January, when colleges open and those staying in the PGs come back to the city.”

The motor markets are also suffering because of the odd-even rule. President of the Manimajra Motor Market, Rajinder Singh, said, “When a truck comes in for repair, at least 4-5 shops need to work on its various parts. It is not feasible now as people have to keep their trucks overnight here for repair and we are losing valuable business because of this.”

Meanwhile, chairman of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, Charanjiv Singh, said, “We have met the UT finance secretary, Ajoy Sinha, who has assured us that he will reassess the situation. We are hopeful that these markets will be allowed to open soon after taking necessary precautions.”