Now, history-sheeters in Ludhiana will have to their mark attendance daily

According to the police, at least 65% of the accused return to crime after getting out of jail. (Representative Image/)

To keep tabs on history-sheeters, Ludhiana police is making it mandatory for them to mark their attendance everyday with the munshi of the nearest police station. Those who fail to do so will be arrested under preventive measures.

As per information, the munshi will be clicking their pictures with the camera attached to the attendance systems and sending it to senior officials.

The Ludhiana police have already created a list of 400 persons, who are facing trial in two or more cases, including murder, attempt to murder, rape, drug peddling, robberies and snatchings.

According to the police, at least 65% of the accused return to crime after getting out of jail. Such persons can be a threat to the law and order situation in the city and to keep tabs on them, it was decided to have a daily attendance system.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, headquarters) Akhil Chaudhary said the project was delayed due to Covid-19 outbreak but now police have started working on it and the attendance system will be installed in all 28 police stations within this week.

He added that in case of death in the family or illness, the history-sheeters would be given exemption.