Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Now, hotel, bar owners in Punjab seek relaxations from excise dept

Now, hotel, bar owners in Punjab seek relaxations from excise dept

They are demanding exemption in paying the licence fee and other charges for three months from April to June.

Updated: May 20, 2020 23:26 IST

By Hindustan Times, Chandigarh, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

After liquor traders, owners of hotels, restaurants and bars in Punjab are also seeking relaxations from the excise department for loss in business they have suffered due to lockdown imposed since March 23 to check the spread of COVID-19.

They are demanding exemption in paying the licence fee and other charges for three months from April to June.

“We have to deposit an average sum of Rs 4.6 lakh to renew the annual licence to sell liquor and beer (Rs 4 lakh for serving liquor and Rs 60,000 for beer). However, there’s no sale as restaurants, bars and clubs have been shut for the past two months and there’s no hope for our business to revive soon,” said Amanvir Singh, president, Punjab Hotels and Restaurants Association. The charges for luxury hotels are even higher, he added.

Singh said, “We had approached the officials of the excise department to seek exemption of licence fee and other charges for three months from April to June, but they are forcing us to deposit the entire charges applicable.”



He said there are at least 10,000 hotels, restaurants, clubs and bars in the state that sell liquor and beer. There are 4,000 marriage palaces in the state, which are also members of the association.

Excise and taxation commissioner VP Singh said his department is aware of the issue and would soon work out a solution. He, however, said the number of clubs, hotels, bars and restaurants in the state is not as huge as claimed by Singh.

Cabinet minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, who is part of the group of ministers (GoM) constituted to hear the grievances of liquor contractors, said that the GoM would also hold meetings with the hotel and bar owners. Besides Sarkaria, finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal and education minister Vijayinder Singla are in the GOM.

GoM TO SUBMIT REPORT ON CONTRACTORS’ DEMANDS THIS WEEK

Meanwhile, the GoM is meeting liquor contractors of all seven excise divisions of the state to hear their grievances in the wake of the lockdown.

Sarkaria said they would conclude the talks on Thursday and the GoM would submit its report to the CM, who heads excise and taxation department, by the end of this week.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Forced to pay 18% interest on delayed payments, Punjab Fabric Association files complaint with PMO
May 21, 2020 04:55 IST
Resumption of bus service comes as big relief to people stranded in Ludhiana
May 21, 2020 04:53 IST
Disclose financial fallout from coronavirus, Sebi tells firms
May 21, 2020 04:53 IST
Centre, states look towards markets to fill funding gaps
May 21, 2020 04:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.