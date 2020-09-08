Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Now, meritorious Kangra girls to be offered free coaching for competitive exams

Now, meritorious Kangra girls to be offered free coaching for competitive exams

The girls will be provided coaching through online classes, as many as 26 girls

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 01:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Dharamshala

Meritorious girls in Kangra district will be provided free coaching for competitive exams as part of the administration’s initiative Jijeevisha, under the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign.

As many as 26 girls (13 each from medical and non-medical streams) from government schools have selected for the programme. The students were selected on the basis of an online exam held on August 2.

Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said the district administration will provide a two-year free coaching facility for the Indian Institutes of Technology-Joint Entrance Examination (IIT-JEE) and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test to meritorious girl students.

The girls will be provided coaching through web classes. The DC said the administration will also regularly assess their progress.



“Gradually, more girl students will be provided the free coaching under Jijeevisha, which means ‘strong will to live’,” he said.

As per the 2011 census, the sex ratio in Kangra district was 876 females against 1,000 males.“The ratio paints a grim picture and we need to promote the girl child. This initiative is a step in that direction,” said Prajapati.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Amid border row, Army seeks to upgrade ‘night-blind’ infantry combat vehicles
Sep 07, 2020 22:55 IST
ED arrests Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar for money laundering
Sep 07, 2020 21:43 IST
China’s PLA shrills border pitch, again claims Indian army crossed LAC near Pangong Tso
Sep 08, 2020 00:33 IST
Jaishankar set to make stopover in Iran en route to Russia for meeting of SCO foreign ministers
Sep 07, 2020 23:55 IST

latest news

Sanitisers, thermal scanners: DU readies for ‘contactless’ from Sep 14
Sep 08, 2020 01:16 IST
Actor Rhea Chakraborty alleges Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister gave him banned drugs, files complaint with Mumbai Police
Sep 08, 2020 01:16 IST
First-year junior college admissions in Mumbai: Institutes adapt to online mode
Sep 08, 2020 01:13 IST
Now, meritorious Kangra girls to be offered free coaching for competitive exams
Sep 08, 2020 01:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.