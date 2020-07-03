Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Now, no prescription needed for Covid testing at private labs in Chandigarh

Now, no prescription needed for Covid testing at private labs in Chandigarh

The UT administration on June 22 put a cap of ₹2,000 on Covid-19 tests at private labs in the city

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 22:34 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Now, in order to get yourself tested for coronavirus disease in Chandigarh, there is no need to have a prescription from a qualified physician.

“Anyone can get tested for Covid-19 in a private laboratory without a prescription from a doctor for the purpose,” said UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida on Friday.

Earlier, for conducting the test, the lab required a prescription besides other documents, including photo identity card.

The UT administration on June 22 put a cap of ₹2,000 on Covid-19 tests at private labs in the city.



At present, only SRL Diagnostics is authorised to conduct the tests. It used to charge ₹4,500 before the prices were regulated.

The prescribed cost includes the cost involved in pick up, packing and transportation of samples, documentation and reporting, according to an official.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Over 5 lakh Indians repatriated under Vande Bharat Mission since May 7: Govt
Jul 03, 2020 22:23 IST
Wilson Kipsang banned for 4 years after giving fake-photo evidence
Jul 03, 2020 22:22 IST
Siddaramaiah alleges corruption of Rs 2,200 crore on govt’s purchase of Covid-19 equipment
Jul 03, 2020 22:34 IST
Police crack major robberies in Amritsar, arrest four
Jul 03, 2020 22:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.