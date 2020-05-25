Now, PGIMER’s cardiology dept to give nod to reimbursement claims via post

Sections
The signed bills will be sent back via registered/speedpost within seven to 10 working days.

Updated: May 25, 2020 00:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

With full fledged OPD services at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research yet to reopen amid the Covid-19 lockdown in the city, the institute’s department of cardiology has decided to approve reimbursements via postal services.

Patients requiring nod for medical reimbursement claims have been requested to send their original bills with photocopies of discharge booklets/OPD card, last follow-up details and contact number in registered stamped envelope; along with a self-addressed envelope (address to be written in bold and capital letters) with postal stamps.

After all logistics have been completed by the department, the signed bills will be sent back via registered/speedpost within seven to 10 working days.

This will help in curbing the spread of Covid-19 and save money required for travelling, hospital officials said.



Patients facing difficulties procuring medications can get the issue addressed by the institute. This is applicable to all cardiac patients who are getting follow-ups at the department of cardiology.

