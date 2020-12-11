Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Now, pick a bicycle for ₹10 to cruise around Chandigarh

Now, pick a bicycle for ₹10 to cruise around Chandigarh

UT rolls out the ambitious public bicycle sharing system, offering 225 bicycles at 25 docking stations in Phase 1

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 01:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

After inaugurating the project at Rock Garden, UT administrator VP Singh Badnore, along with senior UT officers, pedalled to Punjab Raj Bhawan. (Keshav Singh/HT)

With the aim to encourage cycling as a last-mile connectivity option, the ambitious public bicycle sharing system was launched on Thursday.

Residents can now rent cycles to commute through the city by paying Rs 5 (member) and Rs 10 (non-member) for half an hour. Annual membership will also be available for Rs 500.

Users will be able to collect the bicycle and pay for it by registering on the mobile app, Smart Bike.

UT administrator VP Singh Badnore launched the first phase of the project from the docking station at Rock Garden.



The administrator emphasised that the project will not only reduce carbon footprint, but also help with reducing traffic congestion.

Badnore himself took a ride on a bicycle, along with other officials, from Rock Garden to Punjab Raj Bhawan.

While briefing about the pilot project, KK Yadav, MC commissioner-cum-CEO, Chandigarh Smart City Ltd, said the system comprised 25 docking stations spread across prominent locations in the city, such as Rock Garden, Sukhna Lake, high court, PGIMER, Sectors 17, 22, 34, 35 and 43, and 225 bicycles, including over 100 pedal assisted e-bikes.

The docking stations have been planned in consultation with the UT urban planning department, with each location carefully selected, keeping in mind traffic flow and mixing of traffic.

Yadav said in total, 5,000 bicycles will be provided in the city through a network of 617 docking stations. “This will make it India’s largest and densest public bike sharing network. The project will be developed in four phases of 1,250 cycles and 155 docking stations each, within a span of 18 months,” he added.

The commissioner said all bicycles were GPS-enabled and had locking facility, which will be monitored by the Command and Control Centre, having a 24x7 helpline.

This project is being implemented and operated by the concessionaire M/s Smart Bike Tech Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad, for 10 years on public-private partnership (PPP) basis.

He further said as Chandigarh was participating in India Cycle4Change Challenge, an initiative of the Smart Cities Mission, Union ministry of housing and urban affairs, with the launch of the public bike sharing system, UT’s prospects of winning had increased.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Citizenship law to be enforced once rules are made, says JP Nadda
Dec 11, 2020 00:02 IST
HTLS 2020: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says there will be no political fallout of farmers’ protest
Dec 10, 2020 22:10 IST
Following India protests closely, says UK after Boris Johnson gaffe
Dec 10, 2020 22:57 IST
Covid-19 on the wane in Delhi, no city has this many vacant ICU beds: Satyendar Jain
Dec 10, 2020 23:17 IST

latest news

1,100 visitors turn up as Chhatbir Zoo reopens after nine months
Dec 11, 2020 01:25 IST
AR Rahman shares unique fan art on Instagram. ‘Awesome,’ say people
Dec 11, 2020 01:18 IST
Farmer, 32, dies after axe attack by cousin in Mohali
Dec 11, 2020 01:17 IST
School bus operators in Chandidarh withdraw plea from HC
Dec 11, 2020 01:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.