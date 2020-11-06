Sections
Now, PSPCL cash counters to stay open from 9am to 4pm

Earlier, customers could only deposit bills till 1pm.

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 17:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Ludhiana

In a bid to enhance customers’ convenience, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has revised cash counters’ timing. Now, the counters will remain operational from 9am to 4pm on all working days. Earlier, customers could only deposit bills till 1pm.

The district has over 24 cash counters. All offices have been directed to comply with the directions.

This move will bring relief to customers who prefer depositing bills at cash counters as opposed to online.

Reportedly, the cash counter at Fountain Chowk is visited by approximately 100 customers per day. It has also been observed that the counters are overcrowded and overextended on the last day of paying dues.

