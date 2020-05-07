Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Now, register online on Mohali district’s bureau of employment and entrepreneurship

Now, register online on Mohali district’s bureau of employment and entrepreneurship

Additional deputy commissioner Aashika Jain said registering would help the youth take advantage of various initiatives on career counselling and employment avenues provided by the bureau

Updated: May 07, 2020 20:56 IST

By Hindustan Times, Chandigarh, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The youth of Mohali district can now register on the portal of district bureau of employment and entrepreneurship (DBEE) at www.pgrkam.com.

Additional deputy commissioner Aashika Jain said registering would help the youth take advantage of various initiatives on career counselling and employment avenues provided by the bureau. This will help the youth channelise their energy in a positive direction, Jain said.

Deputy CEO of DBEE, Manjesh Sharma, exhorted people to get themselves registered. He said the bureau has started online career counselling under which people can contact career counsellor of the bureau, Nabia Khan, from 9 am to 5 pm on Monday to Saturday at 6280554158.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 numbers cross 18,000, infection spreads to Arthur Road jail
May 07, 2020 21:10 IST
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
May 07, 2020 17:46 IST
‘Delhi failed constable Amit Kumar’: Gautam Gambhir on cop who died of Covid-19
May 07, 2020 21:31 IST
How Vizag gas leak unfolded around 3 am: A timeline of the tragedy
May 07, 2020 18:19 IST

latest news

Alcohol sale in Karnataka falls after government hikes prices
May 07, 2020 21:37 IST
Covid-19 status check in hotspots Ahmedabad and Surat show spike a day after hard lockdown
May 07, 2020 21:33 IST
Tope: No need to politicise issue
May 07, 2020 21:32 IST
To pedal home, 18 migrants in Mohali sell phones to buy cycles
May 07, 2020 21:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.