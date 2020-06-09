Now, shops can remain open on all days in Chandigarh

Sections
Updated: Jun 09, 2020 21:28 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The UT administration on Tuesday in order to give a boost to economic activity hit by the Covid-19 lockdown allowed shops and commercial establishments to remain open on all days.

However, the odd-even formula applicable to congested markets will continue to remain in operation.

Issuing orders under the Punjab Shops and Commercial Establishment Act, UT administrator VPS Badnore made the exemption for three months, while directing the traders to ensure all provisions relating to employment, working conditions, rest interval and weekly offs are compiled with.

Welcoming the decision, Charanjiv Singh, chairman, Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, said: “This will help traders cover their rentals, salary and other expenses. But it should be optional to the trader to whether remain open on Sunday or not. We assure the administration that weekly off will be given to the staff. Traders will also take a weekly off on rotation.”



