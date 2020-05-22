Sections
Now, special window for thesis submission at Panjab University

Now, special window for thesis submission at Panjab University

Panjab University has established a special window for thesis and dissertation submission on the varsity campus.This comes a day after the varsity allowed the PhD scholars to appear for viva online....

Updated: May 22, 2020 21:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Panjab University has established a special window for thesis and dissertation submission on the varsity campus.

This comes a day after the varsity allowed the PhD scholars to appear for viva online.

The window will be open for one hour from 11am to 12pm at the administrative block of the university on all working days.

PU registrar Karamjeet Singh said, “We have decided to establish a special window to help students. There are markings on the floor to ensure social-distancing.”



