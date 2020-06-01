Now, water supply from 3:15am in Chandigarh

The water supply and sewerage disposal committee of the municipal corporation on Monday decided to enhance water supply hours in the morning from 3:15am to 9am during this summer.

At present water is supplied from 4am to 9am. The supply in the afternoon (12-2pm) and evening (6- 9pm) will continue as usual.

“If required, we asked the officials to extend the evening timings too,” said councillor Anil Kumar Dubey, who chaired the meeting.

The committee also instructed engineers to keep the fleet of water supply tankers ready to be made available to citizens whenever required.

54 given notices, 1 challaned

To ease low water supply in the areas, a team of officers and committee members will visit the areas and challans will also be issued to those who have installed illegal motors. The members also decided to visit Hallomajra and Ram Darbar to check low water pressure in the evening.

For water wastage, the local MC on Monday issued notices to 54 households. For the second violation, they will be issued challan.

One of the households was issued a challan for Rs 5000 for using a motor.

Meanwhile, it has been decided that road gullies will be checked throughout the city by the subdivisional engineer concerned and a daily report will be submitted to the higher authorities.

The committee members were of the view that pending works related to public health, which were started before the lockdown, be taken up on priority and completed well before the monsoon to avoid untoward incidents.