NRI couple murdered in Phagwara, tenant booked

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 01:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Phagwara

A non-resident Indian (NRI) couple was found murdered at their house at Onkar Nagar in Phagwara on Saturday night.

Canada-based Kirpal Singh and his wife Davinder Kaur, both in their 70s, had come to their ancestral house four months back.

Superintendent of police Manvinder Singh said the couple were attacked with sharp-edged weapons. According to preliminary investigation, their tenant is missing from the house. No important document or ornament is missing from the house.

Police have booked tenant Jagdev Singh under Section 302 (murder) and further investigation is on. He is yet to be arrested.



The SP said bodies have been sent to civil hospital for post-mortem.

