NRI lodges case against siblings, sister-in-law for jewellery theft in Ludhiana

NRI lodges case against siblings, sister-in-law for jewellery theft in Ludhiana

Complainant said she had kept 420-gm gold jewellery in an almirah along with some property-related documents and returned to the USA in December 2019 . During her visit in September 2020, she found them missing

Updated: Oct 11, 2020, 23:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A Non-Resident Indian (NRI) has lodged a theft case against her sister, brother and brother’s wife, accusing them of stealing 420-gm gold jewellery and some property-related documents from her house in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar.

The complainant, Harjit Kaur, 48, said that she is settled in the United States and had come to Ludhiana in December 2019 for her son’s wedding.

During the visit, she had purchased some gold jewellery and kept it in an almirah along with some property-related documents. But when she visited the city again in September 2020, she found that the jewellery as well as the documents were missing.

When she asked her siblings, who had been living in her house as caretakers, they started abusing her and then left home.

Following this, she lodged a complaint against her sister, Gupreet Kaur, brother Manjinder Singh, and his wife, Amardeep Kaur—all residents of Ramgarh Bhullar village of Jagraon.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Malkit Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the trio. During preliminary investigations, police found that the trio had mortgaged the gold for a loan.

