NSG team visits blast site in Moga, collects samples

A four-member team of the National Security Guard (NSG) arrived here on Thursday to investigate a low-intensity blast that took place in a market in Baghapurana sub-division of Moga on Tuesday.

The NSG team from Manesar, accompanied by Faridkot range inspector general of police Kaustubh Sharma and Moga senior superintendent of police Harmanbir Singh Gill, visited the blast site and collected samples for forensic test.

On Tuesday, a courier company employee Chhotu Ram (47) was injured in the blast, which was initially reported to be a parcel bomb, but the police have now ruled out the theory.

IGP Sharma said investigations suggest it was not a parcel bomb. “It was some kind of locally-made low-intensity explosive device. We were not able to identify the explosive material and the device and sought assistance from the NSG. So far, there is no lead but we are investigating all angles. The role of the injured is also under investigation,” he said.

Baghapurana DSP Jasbinder Singh said it was a kind of ‘desi-bomb’. “We are investigating to find out who was behind this,” he said.