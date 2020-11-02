NTS exam: 4,000 students from Ludhiana dist register online

As many as 4,000 students from Ludhiana district have applied online for the National Talent Search Examination which is scheduled to be held on December 13. Last year, 5,285 students had applied.

Over 41,000 students from Punjab have registered online for the scholarship test. To give students an idea of the paper pattern, the state education department has sent a first revision test to help students prepare.

Last year, 25 students from the district managed to clear Stage 1, of which two belonged to government schools.

Student who qualify are eligible for an annual scholarship of Rs 15,000 (Rs 1,250 per month) for two years (Classes 11 to 12) and Rs 2,000 per month at the undergraduate level.

Nodal officer for NTSE, Balwinder Kaur, said, “The free coaching sessions being conducted by the state education department will prove beneficial for students as subject teachers are focusing on the key areas to make maximum students clear the first stage of NTSE. The revision test will also give students an idea on how to attempt the paper in the allotted time. The three-hour coaching is helping students clear their doubts and assignments and tests are helping them build confident ahead of the exam.”

The exam will be conducted in two stages––Stage 1 and Stage 2. Stage 1 will be conducted by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and Stage 2 will be conducted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

There is no prescribed syllabus for the Stage 1 examination. However, the standard of questions will be conforming to the level of Classes 9 and 10 and there will be no negative marking. There will be 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) of one-mark each.

Stage 2 will be conducted in two parts––mental ability test and scholastic aptitude, each comprising 100 MCQs.

Mental ability test or part 1 will consist of logical and analytical reasoning-based questions. Scholastic aptitude test or part 2 will comprise questions from science, mathematics, social science and English language.

Important dates:

Exam on December 13

Timing: 10 am to 2 pm

Students can download the admit cards: December 1