Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / NTS exam: 4,000 students from Ludhiana dist register online

NTS exam: 4,000 students from Ludhiana dist register online

Student who qualify are eligible for an annual scholarship of Rs 15,000 (Rs 1,250 per month) for two years (Classes 11 to 12) and Rs 2,000 per month at the undergraduate level

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 22:12 IST

By Deepa Sharma Sood, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Representative image/iStock (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As many as 4,000 students from Ludhiana district have applied online for the National Talent Search Examination which is scheduled to be held on December 13. Last year, 5,285 students had applied.

Over 41,000 students from Punjab have registered online for the scholarship test. To give students an idea of the paper pattern, the state education department has sent a first revision test to help students prepare.

Last year, 25 students from the district managed to clear Stage 1, of which two belonged to government schools.

Student who qualify are eligible for an annual scholarship of Rs 15,000 (Rs 1,250 per month) for two years (Classes 11 to 12) and Rs 2,000 per month at the undergraduate level.



Nodal officer for NTSE, Balwinder Kaur, said, “The free coaching sessions being conducted by the state education department will prove beneficial for students as subject teachers are focusing on the key areas to make maximum students clear the first stage of NTSE. The revision test will also give students an idea on how to attempt the paper in the allotted time. The three-hour coaching is helping students clear their doubts and assignments and tests are helping them build confident ahead of the exam.”

The exam will be conducted in two stages––Stage 1 and Stage 2. Stage 1 will be conducted by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and Stage 2 will be conducted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

There is no prescribed syllabus for the Stage 1 examination. However, the standard of questions will be conforming to the level of Classes 9 and 10 and there will be no negative marking. There will be 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) of one-mark each.

Stage 2 will be conducted in two parts––mental ability test and scholastic aptitude, each comprising 100 MCQs.

Mental ability test or part 1 will consist of logical and analytical reasoning-based questions. Scholastic aptitude test or part 2 will comprise questions from science, mathematics, social science and English language.

Important dates:

Exam on December 13

Timing: 10 am to 2 pm

Students can download the admit cards: December 1

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

From BRICS to SCO: India, China leaders to have face time at 5 summits in November
Nov 02, 2020 21:02 IST
Threat of lone-wolf attacks to increase, says UN agency after Macron comment
Nov 02, 2020 18:43 IST
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
Nov 02, 2020 15:43 IST
DC vs RCB Live: DC confirm 2nd spot with win, RCB also qualify
Nov 02, 2020 22:57 IST

latest news

Complete all projects to mark Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary: Capt
Nov 02, 2020 23:11 IST
Alert in west UP districts, NCR after Covid-19 surge in Delhi
Nov 02, 2020 23:04 IST
Bihar election 2020: Who will emerge victorious in Hilsa?
Nov 02, 2020 23:01 IST
Freight train service off track, Punjab exhausts gunny bale stock
Nov 02, 2020 23:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.