NTSE mock test: Day on, students attempt leaked question paper

On Tuesday, State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) inadvertently put the questions and answer key for the test online

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 23:35 IST

By Deepa Sharma Sood, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A day after the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) inadvertently put the questions and answer key for the National Talent Search Examination mock test online, the same question paper was given to Class 10 students attempting the test at 232 government schools on Wednesday.

Teachers said that most students managed to attempt the paper in one hour. They added that the council must send a new question paper for practice, as conducting the mock test with the leaked question paper will not benefit students.

A principal, requesting anonymity, said, “I was shocked to find out that the leaked question paper was given to students for practice. Subject teachers have been conducting online coaching classes and holding tests regularly so that maximum students can clear the NTSE. But, this mock test will not benefit students, as they were already aware of the questions. We have prepared the results and many students who scored 70% earlier got more than 85% marks in the test held today. ”

NTSE nodal officer Balwinder Kaur, said, “We sent the question papers to school principals and received no such complaint. The mentors are preparing the results and I expect that all students appeared for the mock exam.”

