Nuh fights back: No new Covid-19 case in 8 days

Quick tracing and testing of Tablighi Jamaat followers, enforcing lockdown norms in 36 villages in containment zones plays pivotal role in curbing the virus. (Picture for representational purposes) (RAVI KUMAR/HT)

It took barely three days for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) to turn Nuh, a backward district with 80% Muslim population, into the hotbed of the outbreak in Haryana. With three cases on April 4, the count jumped to 37 on April 7 and subsequently went up to 56 on April 17.

Amid the rapid increase in cases, via the Tablighi Jamaat followers who had attended the Nizamuddin congregation, the fight back of Nuh administration has been equally striking. No fresh case has been detected in the past eight days, even as the district, with 57 cases, still has the maximum number of cases in the state.

According to Nuh deputy commissioner (DC) Pankaj, a large number of Covid-19 positive cases pertain to people linked to the Nizamuddin congregation and their direct contacts. “In two days, beginning March 31, we tracked 656 Jamaat attendees and in the next three days, we identified 312 people who had direct contact with them,” said the DC, who is known for his hands-on approach.

Until Sunday, the number of active cases in Nuh had shrunk to 18 after the recovery of 39 Covid-19 patients, according to official data.

The district began hitting the path of recovery on April 17 when the first batch of four patients were discharged.

The Nuh district in Mewat area is close to the national capital. It emerged as the epicentre of the disease after 711 Tablighi missionaries, including 57 foreigners, were tracked down in Nuh district alone.

The health department, says Dr Suraj Bhan Kamboj, director health services Haryana, swung into action very fast and worked day and night after the Centre sounded about the Tablighi Jamaat.

“Without wasting time, we took samples of not only Jamaat people but also of their contacts. All of them were quarantined. That helped us,” Dr Kamboj said.

QUICK TRACING AND TESTING

According to Nuh DC Pankaj, “quick identification, quarantine and testing” has been at the core of the administration’s collective response.

The DC says that so far, over 1,500 samples have been taken and from Saturday, they started collecting samples of cops posted in “high exposure” areas.

Nuh was divided into six zones with 36 villages in containment zones and 104 villages in buffer zones.

“For active surveillance, 289 teams were deployed to cover all 501 villages,” Praneet Jaswani, a CMGGA (chief minister’s good governance associate) posted in Nuh said. “More than 2.3 lakh households were covered and over 14 lakh people were screened for symptoms in one-week period.”

As per the official data, more than 1.8 lakh food packets were distributed, while 97 FIRs were lodged for lockdown violations and 677 vehicles impounded till April 23. Essentials were handed over to the people at their doorsteps in containment zones.

And to ensure that people don’t step out of their homes, religious leaders of all the faiths were roped in to sensitise people about the benefits of the lockdown.

“Still we will have to be very vigilant,” Pankaj, the DC Nuh, cautions.