Nurse among 16 fresh Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh, tally goes up to 635

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 00:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Among the fresh cases are five members of a Manimajra family. (File Photo)

A nurse at the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, was among the 16 fresh Covid-19 cases reported on Thursday.

The city now has a total of 635 confirmed cases, of which 476 have recovered, leaving 148 active cases. As many as 11 people have succumbed to the virus so far.

Among the fresh cases are five members of a Manimajra family — three males, aged 24, 26 and 52, and two females, aged 21 and 27. They contracted the infection from another positive family member.

Two members of another family from Sector 31 — a 42-year-old man and a two-year-old boy — were also found positive. Their source of infection is unknown, as per the health department’s media bulletin.



The source of infection of a 64-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman is also unknown. They are residents of Sector 27 and Sector 46, respectively.

From Sector 48 — a 45-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy — family contacts of previously diagnosed patients, have also tested positive.

A 42-year-old man from Sector 52 has picked the infection from a family member.

A 26-year-old woman from Sector 45 is a community contact of a positive case from the same sector. A two-year-old boy from Dhanas is a contact of a positive family member.

Similarly, the last case, a 17-year-old boy from Manimajra, is also a relative of a previously diagnosed Covid-19 case.

Meanwhile, a 55-year-old Chandigarh Police inspector has also tested positive for the virus, but has not been added to the UT tally by the health department. A resident of Sector 46, he has been on leave since July 2.

The cop is posted at the UT Police Headquarters in the law and order wing. “Since, he has not been on active duty for the last 15 days, no workplace contacts have been quarantined,” health officials said.

