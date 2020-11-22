Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Nursery admissions in Chandigarh’s private schools likely to start on December 3

Nursery admissions in Chandigarh’s private schools likely to start on December 3

Tentative schedule decided following a meeting between the schools and the UT education department.

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 21:33 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The process for nursery admissions in the city’s private schools for the 2021-22 session is tentatively scheduled to begin on December 3, as decided at a meeting of the schools with the UT education department.

The schools have been asked to conduct the admissions in line with the New Education Policy (NEP). The total number of seats, fee structure, date for draw of lots, documents required and admission criteria have to uploaded on the school websites by December 2. There are nearly 80 private recognised schools in Chandigarh.

As per the tentative schedule, to be finalised by the education department later, the admission process will continue till December 16. The final list of the selected candidates and those in the waiting list will be displayed on February 1, while the fee will have to be deposited by February 12.

The draw of lots can be held either online or offline. However, all safety protocols for Covid-19 have to be followed by schools during physical draw of lots.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘India not only meeting Paris Agreement targets, but exceeding them’: PM Modi at G20
Nov 22, 2020 18:56 IST
‘Many people don’t wear masks, this is upsetting’: Thackeray on Covid-19
Nov 22, 2020 21:10 IST
Cong leadership criticism: Azad on why he’s giving clean chit to Gandhis
Nov 22, 2020 20:50 IST
Astra-Oxford shot is key to escaping pandemic for many nations
Nov 22, 2020 18:44 IST

latest news

Delhi riots: Police file charge sheet before court against Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in UAPA case
Nov 22, 2020 21:53 IST
Fakhar Zaman ruled out of New Zealand tour with fever
Nov 22, 2020 21:53 IST
Walker encounters aggressive goose in front of warning sign about the bird
Nov 22, 2020 21:54 IST
3 doctors suspended over death of differently-abled student in Srinagar
Nov 22, 2020 21:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.