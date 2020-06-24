Nursing officer’s purse snatched in Chandigarh

Sections
The victim said her purse contained Rs 4,000 and important documents including her ATM and Aadhaar cards

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 00:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A motorcycle-borne person snatched the purse of a woman who works as a nursing officer at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, Chandra, 28, told police the incident took place in Sector 32 when she was returning home after duty on Monday. She stated in her complaint that the purse contained Rs 4,000 and important documents including her ATM and Aadhaar cards. A case has been registered.

Two snatchers arrested in P’kula

Police on Tuesday arrested two men for snatching a pair of headphones worth ₹25,000. The accused have been identified as Gaurav, a resident of Sector 15, Panchkula, and Baljinder alias Titu of Sector 10, Panchkula.

According to the complaint, the accused were on a cycle when the incident took place on Sunday. Police have also recovered the headphones. The duo will be produced before a court on Wednesday.



