OBJECTIONABLE VIDEO: Punjab cops chase Shiv Sena leader down in Indore

Punjab Police on Sunday arrested self-proclaimed chief of Shiv Sena (Taksali) Sudhir Suri over an objectionable video clip allegedly denigrating women and inciting enmity between different groups, after a nearly 1,300km chase that ended in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Suri managed to flee Amritsar despite heavy police security. A police official said Suri left Amritsar in the wee hours of Friday, two days after a case under non-bailable sections of inciting enmity was registered against him at the Jandiala police station of the Amritsar rural district.

The state government had deployed 15 cops, eight gunmen and a police pilot Gypsy in Suri’s security.

“Before fleeing, Suri had asked his security personnel to leave him as he was scheduled to go out of the state,” said a police official, who is the part of two teams that arrested him from Indore.

On July 8, after the first video went viral and was heavily criticised both in India and abroad, Suri was booked under Sections 153-a, 354A and 509 of the IPC and 67 IT Act.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP-rural) Vikram Jeet Duggal said: “Suri might have dodged his security men before escaping. However, it is a part of the investigation. We will also question his security personnel.”

Meanwhile, director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said two Punjab Police teams, comprising 11 personnel of Amritsar (Rural) district, nabbed Suri on Sunday morning. He added that a manhunt had been launched for him after the release of a video with alleged derogatory remarks against women, followed by a Facebook video in which he had subsequently claimed that the objectionable video clip was a voiceover by some other person using his name.

Despite Suri’s denial of any involvement in the said objectionable video clip that had appeared in the social media, the DGP said he had ordered a massive manhunt against the suspect through Amritsar (Rural) Police.

Gupta said he had also directed the Punjab Bureau of Investigation to get the clip examined though the Forensic Science Laboratory at the earliest. Subsequent investigations revealed that fearing arrest, Suri could have fled to Indore, said the DGP, disclosing that the operation was successfully conducted in coordination with the Madhya Pradesh Police.

The DGP said he personally spoke to Vivek Johri, his counterpart in Madhya Pradesh, at the time of the dispatch of the two police teams to Indore.

Punjab Police is now moving for bail cancellation requests before the judicial courts concerned in cases where Suri has already been granted bail earlier. Suri has been booked in five cases of hate speech.