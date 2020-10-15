Sections
Occupancy in Chandigarh’s Covid care centres drops to 13% after active cases dip

The Covid care centre established at Panjab University has been closed for now and the staff provided by the UT health department has been withdrawn

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 00:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The civil hospitals in Sector 22 and Manimajra have no patients at present; the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research has only 30 patients from Chandigarh; the remaining are at Government Medical College and Hospital. (HT FILE PHOTO)

With the decline in Covid-19 cases being reported in the city, and the recovery rate surpassing 90%, the occupancy in Covid care centres has gone down from 70% in September to 13% now.

The Covid care centre established at Panjab University has been closed for now and the staff provided by the UT health department has been withdrawn. However, considering that cases can surge again, the authorities have retained possession of the centre, said a senior health department official.

Out of 1,100 active cases in the city, 800 are in home isolation, 150 are in hospitals, and the remaining 150 are in Covid care centres at Sood Dharamshala and Ayurvedic College in Sector 46.

The civil hospitals in Sector 22 and Manimajra have no patients at present; the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research has only 30 patients from Chandigarh; the remaining are at Government Medical College and Hospital.

