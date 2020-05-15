Odd-even restrictions might be lifted for shops in Chandigarh’s neighbourhood markets

Sections
Centre focusing on welfare of small traders, say sources, administration officials non-committal on other relaxations

Updated: May 15, 2020 00:03 IST

By Vivek Gupta, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The odd-even restrictions in shops in all neighbourhood markets were likely to be lifted from May 17 with the beginning of the fourth phase of the countrywide lockdown. Change in shop timings was also possible, it was learnt.

Saying it was the “administration’s call” to allow shops with odd and even numbers to open on alternate days, sources said the Centre had allowed opening of all shops in the inner sectors for 12 hours straight in its phase 3 lockdown guidelines.

“In the upcoming lockdown phase the union territory is contemplating opening of all shops in internal markets as the Centre too is focusing on the welfare of small traders,” said sources familiar with the matter.

UT authorities, however, remained non-committal about other relaxations, even as traders in the city demanded opening of the marketing hub of Sector 17 and other prominent shopping zones such as Sector 22; including malls.



Allowing cab services and public transport was also on the residents’ wish list, especially when such restrictions were being relaxed in neighbouring states and private and government offices being opened gradually in the city.

Wait for Central guidelines: Parida

When contacted, UT adviser Manoj Parida said he was unable to comment on the nature of relaxations in the next lockdown phase in the city till the Central guidelines were announced. Chandigarh was a Centrally administered territory unlike states which could take their own decisions. “So we will have to wait for the relaxations the Centre provides in its new guidelines and accordingly it will be reviewed at the level of the UT administrator for a final decision,” said Parida.

