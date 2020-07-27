Sections
Odd-even rule may return in Chandigarh’s congested markets

The administrator also directed that all facilities of the health department should be operationalised for collection of samples of Covid-19 suspects

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 20:14 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Chandigarh administration is planning to reimpose odd-even rule for opening of shops in congested markets of the city.

During the review meeting held on Monday, UT administrator VPS Badnore directed the MC commissioner to identify the congested and other markets where violations of social distancing norms are more evident, so that stringent regulatory measures, including weekend closures and odd-even formula, could be considered for them.

In earlier phases of the lockdown, the administration had imposed the odd-even formula in all congested markets, such as Patel Market in Sector 15, Gandhi Market in Sector 18, Sadar Bazar and Palika Bazar in Sector 19, Shastri Market in Sector 22, Janata Market in Sector 27, Krishna Market in Sector 41 and Rehri Market in Sector 46.

Meanwhile, during the meeting, PGIMER authorities apprised the administrator about feasibility of doing antigen testing and the ICMR protocol finalised for it. Badnore told them that at least 1,000 such testing kits be procured by the PGIMER and used primarily for OPD patients to validate their usefulness.



The administrator also directed that all facilities of the health department should be operationalised for collection of samples of Covid-19 suspects. He also directed that vulnerable population needs to be specifically screened and senior citizen associations may also be consulted for any immediate medical assistance in this tough time.

Earlier during the day, Badnore also inaugurated a Covid awareness van at Punjab Raj Bhawan. The van will make rounds in all sectors and screen awareness videos.

