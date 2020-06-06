Sections
Odisha-returned combine operator tests positive for Covid-19 in Moga

Man returned on June 3; four active cases in district

Jun 06, 2020

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Moga

A combine operator, who returned from Odisha on June 3, tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Saturday.

Civil surgeon Dr Andesh Kang said the person belonged to Dadahoor village in Moga district and was home quarantined upon his return.

He was admitted to the community health centre at Bagahpurana after he tested positive.

“There are now four active cases in the district,” he added.



