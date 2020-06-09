Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Offices in Jammu to close on June 26, reopen in Srinagar on July 6 as part of annual Darbar move

Offices in Jammu to close on June 26, reopen in Srinagar on July 6 as part of annual Darbar move

Offices observing a six-day week shall close on June 27

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 13:08 IST

By ANI , ANI

(Representative Image/HT File )

Offices in Jammu will close on June 26 and reopen in Srinagar on July 6 as a part of the annual Darbar move as per an order of the administration of Jammu and Kashmir.

The department of information and public relations (DIPR) said, “Annual Darbar move offices will formally open at Srinagar for summer session from July 6, 2020. The civil secretariat will continue to function both at Jammu and Srinagar and the move employees shall work on ‘as is where is basis’.”

The summer session shall formally open at Srinagar on July 6 at 9.30 am, said the government order.

The offices observing a five-day week shall close in Jammu on June 26, after office hours and the offices observing a six-day week shall close on June 27 after office hours to facilitate the packing of records and equipment. The Jammu Secretariat, which shall reopen on July 1, will not be closed.



The Jammu and Kashmir Police shall escort the convoy all along the route up to their respective destinations. They shall also make sure that the convoy is given precedence in crossing the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Royal Ballet performs on empty streets in London
Jun 09, 2020 14:14 IST
Eight test positive at Sirmaur pharma unit; Himachal’s Covid-19 count climbs to 429
Jun 09, 2020 14:13 IST
Alia Bhatt gives house help ‘dream birthday’ surprise, cuts cake with her
Jun 09, 2020 14:07 IST
Amit Shah takes on Mamata Banerjee on virtual turf, seeks change in West Bengal
Jun 09, 2020 14:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.