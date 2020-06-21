Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Official fails to provide information under RTI Act, Ludhiana civic body fined Rs 3,000

Official fails to provide information under RTI Act, Ludhiana civic body fined Rs 3,000

The PIO failed to provide information under the RTI Act related to challans issues against buildings in Blocks 32 and 32-A

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 00:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

With the public information officer (PIO) of the municipal corporation (MC) failing to provide information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act regarding the challans issued against buildings in Blocks 32 and 32-A (under Zone A), the state information commission has imposed a penalty of Rs 3,000 on the MC, which would be paid as compensation to the appellant.

A show-cause notice has also been issued to the PIO of Zone A in another case for failing to be present during the hearing of a case held on June 9 through video conferencing.

The PIO has also been directed to remain present during the next hearing of the case.

In this case, the applicant had sought copies of an application given by a coloniser to establish a colony, Barewal Awana, on the Sua Road, and the receipts issued by the MC against the same.



In both the cases, the complaint was filed by RTI activist Baljeet Singh, who said that the PIO was not providing him the information, following which he had to file a complaint with the state information commission.

The RTI application in both the cases was filed in November last year.

The hearing of both the cases was held on June 9 through video conferencing. The commission has ordered that the penalty would be paid out of the account of the public authority and not from an individual’s account.

The next hearing in both the cases has been scheduled for July 14.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

No decision on height of Ganpati idols yet: Mandals
Jun 21, 2020 01:49 IST
More than 1,000 Covid-19 patients untraceable in Mumbai
Jun 21, 2020 01:44 IST
Two cops, fire brigade officials save Navi Mumbai woman’s life
Jun 21, 2020 01:39 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Statement of 14 people, including actor’s family, friends, recorded
Jun 21, 2020 01:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.