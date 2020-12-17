Sections
Official seeks bribe to approve nurse’s leave: PGI launches inquiry

A nursing officer complained that an assistant administrative officer posted in the nursing branch sought Rs 1.5 lakh from her to sanction her leave.

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 20:53 IST

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has launched an internal investigation against a senior official for allegedly seeking bribe from a nursing officer, it has been learnt.

The inquiry is being conducted by the vigilance cell of the institute against an assistant administrative officer posted in the nursing branch following a written complaint last week that he was demanding Rs 1.5 lakh for approving her study leave, officials privy to the matter said.

The complaint alleges that the officer in his conversation had stated that he would pay two more officials from this amount.

Meanwhile, the Nursing Welfare Association of the institute has also shot off a letter to PGIMER director, alleging that “high level of corrupt practices are going on in the institute and this was demoralising the employees and also affecting the image of the institute”.

PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram said an investigation had been launched in this matter and if the charges were proven, strict action will be taken against the official concerned.

