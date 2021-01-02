Sections
Official Twitter account of Haryana DGP launched

Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava launched the official Twitter account of DGP Haryana to connect with various sections of society, share important information about daily activities,...

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 02:23 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava launched the official Twitter account of DGP Haryana to connect with various sections of society, share important information about daily activities, and create awareness about crime prevention strategies.

The DGP said that the information shared on @dgpharyana will be related to topics like cybercrime, economic offences, road safety, and crime against women and children.

“The essential idea behind making my debut on Twitter is to harness the extensive following of social media to reach out to common public for sharing crime prevention strategies and to make them aware about various pro-public initiatives of Haryana Police. However, if a citizen has a problem or a complaint, I would request them to lodge it online on HarSamay portal of Haryana Police where they can also track the progress of the disposal of their complaints”, said Yadava.

