Offline exams on cards for Panjab University students

Panjab University is planning to conduct the examination of odd semesters in an offline mode.

Several meetings of a special panel have been held to decide whether the varsity should conduct semester exams in online or offline mode as the semester is nearing its end. The members are of the view that exams should be held in physical mode keeping in view the sanctity of them. However, the final decision is still awaited.

Due to the pandemic, PU had earlier conducted the exams of the final semester in online mode. Dean university instructions (DUI), who is also a member of the panel, RK Singla said, “The planning of offline exams is under process, but we haven’t finalised anything yet. Everything is in the initial stage.”

The examinations for odd semesters are likely to be held in February.

In the region, besides Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar has already issued directions to conduct the odd-semester exams in offline mode. However, Punjabi University, Patiala, has reportedly decided to continue with the online-offline blended mode.

A challenge for university

Conducting physical exams will be a challenging task for the university. The students will need to be called to the campus prior to the examination date. Also, varsity’s three hostels in south campus are under the possession of the Chandigarh administration as Covid-care centres.

A university official said that if exams will be conducted in offline mode then the students will be called on campus following all safety norms.