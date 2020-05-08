Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Oil firms warn people against fraudulent mails

Oil firms warn people against fraudulent mails

These mails are offering LPG distributorship, retail-outlet dealerships and demanding money in the process.

Updated: May 08, 2020 23:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) had received information that some unknown persons are sending fraudulent letters and e-mails on their behalf. These letters are offering LPG distributorship, retail-outlet dealerships and demanding money in the process. The entities are sending letters allegedly from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, and duping people. The OMCs have advised that in case anyone receives such mails or letter, they should immediately contact the nearest bonafide office of the related oil company, before taking any action such as sharing personal information or remitting any money.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Stranded won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns in India: Govt
May 08, 2020 21:45 IST
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
May 08, 2020 20:12 IST
Chabahar plays key role in supplying aid to Afghanistan in Covid-19 crisis
May 08, 2020 22:23 IST
Over 130 Haryana, Punjab illegal migrants in US to be deported soon
May 08, 2020 22:56 IST

latest news

Elgar Parishad case: NIA court extends judicial custody of Dr Anand Teltumbde till May 22
May 08, 2020 23:36 IST
Vista buys Rs 11,367 crore stake in Jio Platforms
May 08, 2020 23:35 IST
Publicise free medical screening scheme for migrants: HC to state
May 08, 2020 23:34 IST
City’s first special train for migrants leaves for UP
May 08, 2020 23:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.