Chandigarh resident held for tearing policeman's uniform in Mohali

Chandigarh resident held for tearing policeman’s uniform in Mohali

A resident of Chandigarh’s Sector 41, Veer Bahadur got into an argument with policemen Harjinder Singh, Gurcharan Singh and Dilbagh Singh, who were controlling traffic at a spot near Airport Road

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 23:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A man in an inebriated stated allegedly tore a policeman’s uniform near Airport Road in Mohali. (Shutterstock)

Veer Bahadur, a resident of Chandigarh’s Sector 41, was arrested on Monday for tearing a policeman’s uniform at Kharar.

Bahadur was under the influence of liquor when he got into an argument with policemen Harjinder Singh, Gurcharan Singh and Dilbagh Singh, who were controlling traffic at a spot near Airport Road.

Even though the three tried to reason with him, Bahadur allegedly tore Dilbagh Singh’s uniform, said assistant sub-inspector Jeevan Singh.

Bahadur was arrested and a case registered against him under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Indian Penal Code at the Kharar ( sadar) police station.

He was later produced in court and sent to a day’s police remand.

