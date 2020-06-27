Sections
Home / Chandigarh / One dead, two injured as car plunges into gorge in Sirmaur

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 17:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

(Representative Image)

One person was killed and two people were injured when the car they were travelling in plunged into a gorge in Sangrah sub-division of Sirmaur.

One Dawlat Ram was killed while Kaviraj and Suniel were injured. All victims are residents of Bhagani, Sirmaur.

The accident took place on Friday evening when the victims were on their way to Nohradhar and the driver lost control of the vehicle near Sangrah.

The victims were rushed to the Community Health Centre, Nohradhar, where they are undergoing treatment. Dawat Ram was referred to the Government Hospital, Solan, but he succumbed to his injuries.



Sirmaur superintendent of police (SP) Ajay Krishan Sharma confirmed the report.

