Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / One dead, two missing as boat capsizes in Himachal lake

One dead, two missing as boat capsizes in Himachal lake

The reason behind the mishap is yet to be ascertained

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 01:19 IST

By HT Correspondent,

(Representative Iamge )

One person died and two others went missing after the boat ferrying them capsized in Govind Sagar Lake in Una district on Tuesday. However, one person managed to swim to safety.

Additional superintendent of police Vinod Dhiman said the rescuers had fished out one body and the victim had been identified as 24-year-old Deepak Kumar of Bangana. Dhiman said a rescue team along with the divers was on the spot and a rescue operation was on.

Those still missing are Aman Kumar, 23, of Chulhari village and Karnail Singh, 38, from Thanakalan. Jeevan Kumar, 40, managed to escape.

The reason behind the mishap is yet to be ascertained. The police have started the investigation and the body has been sent for postmortem.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

No headway as farmers tell Amit Shah they want full rollback
Dec 09, 2020 01:40 IST
China cancels special stamp launch with India to mark 70 years of ties
Dec 08, 2020 22:15 IST
How a suspected Chinese spy targeted California politicians for 5 years
Dec 08, 2020 23:41 IST
‘Should I go or stay?’ Tripura CM asks people if he should remain in power
Dec 08, 2020 23:21 IST

latest news

No headway as farmers tell Amit Shah they want full rollback
Dec 09, 2020 01:40 IST
Bison pokes head inside car looking for bread, driver reacts hysterically
Dec 09, 2020 01:49 IST
GoM bats for Universal National Social Profile
Dec 09, 2020 01:31 IST
Illegal sale of liquor: Dushyant asks for e-receipts at all vends
Dec 09, 2020 01:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.