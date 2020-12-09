One dead, two missing as boat capsizes in Himachal lake

One person died and two others went missing after the boat ferrying them capsized in Govind Sagar Lake in Una district on Tuesday. However, one person managed to swim to safety.

Additional superintendent of police Vinod Dhiman said the rescuers had fished out one body and the victim had been identified as 24-year-old Deepak Kumar of Bangana. Dhiman said a rescue team along with the divers was on the spot and a rescue operation was on.

Those still missing are Aman Kumar, 23, of Chulhari village and Karnail Singh, 38, from Thanakalan. Jeevan Kumar, 40, managed to escape.

The reason behind the mishap is yet to be ascertained. The police have started the investigation and the body has been sent for postmortem.