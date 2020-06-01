One death, 12 fresh infections in Punjab

One more person succumbed to coronavirus in Punjab, pushing the death toll to 45, while 12 fresh cases took the Covid-19 tally to 2,346‬, on Sunday.

A 54-year-old resident of Pathankot died due to the disease at a civil hospital, a health official said. The patient had diabetes, an official said. Jalandhar and Amritsar reported five cases each and Ludhiana two.

BSF MAN, 4 OTHERS TEST +VE IN JALANDHAR

A Border Security Force (BSF) man and four others tested positive of the novel coronavirus in Jalandhar on Sunday, said nodal officer for Covid-19, Dr TPS Sandhu.

A total of 251 persons tested positive of virus in the district so far, including eight deaths and 209 recoveries. Sandhu said that the BSF man belongs to Odisha and was admitted to the BSF hospital in Jalandhar.

The others who tested positive include a 44-year-old man from the Defence Colony, a woman and a man from Dalla village and 24-year-old man from the Boparai Kalan village in the district.

TWO MORE INFECTED IN LUDHIANA

Another family member of Pritpal Singh, 51, who died on coronavirus, tested positive of Covid-19 on Sunday. The 33-year-old man, who is nephew of the victim, is admitted to Mohan Dai Oswal Cancer Hospital for past three days. He was suffering from flu-like symptoms.

Besides, an 80-year-old ex-serviceman, a resident of Fauji Mohalla near Miller Gunj, tested positive for virus.

5 INFECTED IN AMRITSAR

Five more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Amritsar on Sunday, civil surgeon Dr Jugal Kishore said.

“Two people had returned to Amritsar from UK, last week and were quarantined in a city hotel. They complained of fever and cough and health department took their samples for testing. They were tested positive for the disease on Sunday. Besides, a new case from Park Avenue area was also reported, who has no travel history. The husband and granddaughter of a woman of Hathi Gate, who was infected a few days back, were also tested positive”, said Dr Kishore.

With 5 fresh cases, district’s total tally reached to 392, out of which 310 have recovered. The district has reported seven death to date.