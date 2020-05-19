Sections
Home / Chandigarh / One death, 2-yr-old among three test positive in Punjab

One death, 2-yr-old among three test positive in Punjab

A 2-year-old girl, who had undergone an intestinal surgery at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), also tested positive after which 35 hospital staffers, including doctors and paramedics, were home quarantined

Updated: May 19, 2020 23:54 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A 27-year-old man from Gagandeep Colony in Bhattian Bet village of Ludhiana district died even as three fresh cases, including a 2-year-old girl, were recorded in Punjab on Tuesday.

Surinder Singh of Salem Tabri police station in Ludhiana said, victim Rinku was rushed to civil hospital on May 15 and he tested positive of Covid-19 posthumously. Prima facie investigations suggest Rinku was hooked to drugs.

A 2-year-old girl, who had undergone an intestinal surgery at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), also tested positive after which 35 hospital staffers, including doctors and paramedics, were home quarantined.

Two fresh cases were reported in Amritsar on Tuesday.



“A 35-year-old man and 25-year-old woman of Amritsar had gone to Banga recently and their swab samples were taken as part of a routine check-up. They were found positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday and have been admitted to the civil hospital in Banga. Their contact tracing is on,” said Amritsar civil surgeon Dr Jugal Kishore.

