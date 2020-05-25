Sections
One held for Batala Akali worker’s murder, 4 accused absconding

Manjot Singh was shot dead at Kullian Said Mubarak village on Sunday while two of his associates, including an NRI, were assaulted

Updated: May 25, 2020 21:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Gurdaspur

Police on Monday arrested one of the accused in the case involving the murder of a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) worker in Batala sub-division of Gurdaspur district.

Manjot Singh was shot dead at Kullian Said Mubarak village on Sunday while two of his associates, including an NRI, were assaulted.

Batala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Opinderjit Singh Ghuman said on the statement of the victim’s cousin Kuldeep Singh, a case was registered under Sections 302, 307, 148, 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against Gurdeep Singh, a lawyer, his father Joginder Singh, mother Kulwant Kaur and two other women.

“On Monday morning, a police team arrested Joginder, who was trying to board a bus at Qadian. We are questioning him about the whereabouts of the rest of the accused,” the SSP added.



Akali leader Ravi Karan Singh Kahlon said, “Gurdeep Singh, who is joint secretary of the Batala Bar association, is a close aide of Congress leader. The police are not arresting Gurdeep under pressure of the ruling party leader. If needed, the SAD will gherao the SSP’s office to get justice for Manjot. We will move the court if the police did not arrest the accused within a few days.”


SUKHBIR CONDEMNS PARTY WORKER’S KILLING

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday condemned the murder of party worker Manjot Singh, saying political killings continued unabated in Punjab even during the lockdown.

In a press release, the SAD chief said earlier too Dhilwan sarpanch Dalbir Singh was killed in a shootout in Batala subdivision of Gurdaspur district.

“Like in the past, the Batala police failed to move quickly this time too. All those linked with the murder and the assault should be arrested immediately,” he demanded.

He also asked chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to rein in Congress workers who were taking the law in their hands to settle political scores.

He said in case the government did not dispense justice to the bereaved family, the Akali Dal will fight for it. He also assured free legal aid to the family.

