Home / Chandigarh / One held for theft in Dhanas jewellery shop

3 tola (nearly 35 gram) gold and 1.5kg silver were recovered from the possession of the accused.

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 02:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A 22-year-old was arrested in connection with a jewellery shop theft in Dhanas where thieves decamped with gold and silver, the police said on Monday.

The theft came to light on Monday morning at about 6am when Rampal Maurya, the owner of the jewellery shop, received a call from his neighbours. Rampal runs Pushpa Jewellers from his house in EWS colony, Dhanas.

Rampal told the police that on Sunday he had gone to Sector 52 to his son’s house when he received the call from his neighbours. A case was registered.

Police identified one of the accused as Bharat, also a resident of EWS Colony, who has been arrested, and 3 tola (nearly 35 gram) gold and 1.5kg silver from his possession. Raids are being conducted to nab the second accused from whom more recovery of stolen goods is likely.



