One killed, six injured in attack over canal water supply to fields

Chandigarh

A 60-year-old man was killed while six others were injured in an attack by a group of 12 persons over the issue of supplying canal water to fields at Madar Mathura Bhagi village of Tarn Taran...

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 01:42 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Tarn Taran

A 60-year-old man was killed while six others were injured in an attack by a group of 12 persons over the issue of supplying canal water to fields at Madar Mathura Bhagi village of Tarn Taran district’s Bhikhiwind sub-division, police said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Joginder Singh while the injured are Balwinder Singh, Rashpal Singh, Bikar Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Balkar Singh and Tarsem Singh of the same village.

Police have identified seven of the 12 accused as Manjit Singh, Sarwan Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Darshan Singh, Sheetal Singh, Gurbhej Singh and Jassa Singh of Madar Mathura Bhagi village. The identity of five others is yet to be ascertained, the police said.

A case was registered against all the accused under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), etc of the Indian penal code (IPC) at the Khalra police station.



The complainant, Rashpal Singh, 41, the deceased’s son, said, “Around 9:30 on Saturday, my father Joginder Singh and other victims were present at his house. The accused came and them with weapons. My father and six others were injured in the attack. They were taken to a government hospital in Khemkaran where my father succumbed to his injuries.”

“We supplied water to our fields from a canal to which the accused had been objecting,” he added.

Sub-inspector (SI) Jaswant Singh, who is investigating the case, said the injured are the relatives of the deceased. He said raids were on to nab the accused.

