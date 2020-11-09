One killed, two injured in group clash over land dispute in Punjab’s Barnala

Villagers at the site where the clash took place at Kaleke village, 17km from Barnala, on Monday and (right) Kulwinder Singh, who was killed in the firing. (HT Photo)

A villager was killed and two others were injured in firing during a group clash over a land dispute at Kaleke, 17 km from Barnala, on Monday.

Police said Kulwinder Singh of Kaleke was killed on the spot, while the injured, Gurkirtan Singh and Jasmail Singh from the same village, were rushed to the Barnala civil hospital.

Gurkirtan said the accused came with a rifle and sharp-edged weapons and attacked them following a dispute over 1.5 acres that was bought 15 years ago.

“Pardeep Singh came with a rifle and others had machetes. They fired four bullets and my brother, Kulwinder, was killed. I was injured by a sharp-edged weapon and Jasmail sustained bullet injury on the face,” Gurkirtan said.

Barnala superintendent of police (SP-D) Sukhdev Singh Virk said that the injured are out of danger and a case was registered.