One-stop facility for property registration in Haryana this year: Khattar

Come April 1 and property registration in Haryana will become convenient for the citizens.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said the state government was working towards facilitating one-stop registration within a district. This means that citizens will have the liberty to get the property registered at any tehsil in the district.

Khattar said the government also plans to have a statewide one-stop registration mechanism where citizens can get the property registration executed in any district.

“However, the statewide facility will take some time to get implemented,” the chief minister said while addressing a press conference on Thursday.

Khattar announced that a special campaign will be launched to provide skill training, employment and financial assistance to uplift economic status of around one lakh families having least or no income source from March 31. The objective of this special campaign is to strengthen economic status of such families. “Emphasis will be on skill development of members of such families and providing employment opportunities besides financial assistance. If any family needs help to promote their ancestral business, then efforts will be made in that direction as well,” Khattar said.

The state government, he said, has also decided to extend special parole period of 2,471 prisoners till February 15 and that of 2,117 till March 31. He said parole will be extended for those sentenced for seven years or undertrials who are accused of offences punishable up to seven years.

The chief minister said in a bid to ensure delivery of public welfare schemes at doorsteps, as many as 30 portals and various digital programmes have been started. People are taking benefit of all public welfare schemes through Atal Seva Kendras, Antyodaya Saral Kendras and e-Disha Kendras, he added.

Referring to the declining number of coronavirus cases in the state, Khattar said the recovery rate was 97.4% and there were about 3,600 active cases. “But it is essential that we don’t lower our guard,” he said.

Giving relaxations for gatherings, the state government recently allowed a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity with a ceiling of 200 persons (i.e. 200 persons in the hall capacity of 400) in closed spaces. In open spaces, it allowed gatherings with a ceiling of 500 persons with strict observance of social distancing and safety norms.