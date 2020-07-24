One-year-old girl recovers from Covid-19 in Jammu

With Covid-19 cases increasing in Jammu, a one-and-a-half year old girl from a remote village of Sunderbani tehsil in Rajouri district has rekindled hope among those combating the infection.

Rajouri additional district commissioner Thakur Sher Singh congratulated the young patient on twitter on Wednesday.

Singh also posted images of the officials handing gifts to her.

Singh said, “The girl, who had influenza-like symptoms was hospitalized at GMC Rajouri on July 7. She tested positive on July 10. She was hospitalised with her mother at Government Medical College, Rajouri.”

“The one-year-old was discharged on Wednesday. It was a heartening sight. I decided to share the news to motivate people and to express gratitude to our corona warriors, be it from health, administration or police,” he added.

The girl and her family had travelled from Punjab.

“We had to admit the girl’s mother because she was too young. Her mother did not test positive,” he said.

Rajouri has witnessed a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases. The district has so far recorded 497 positive cases of which 374 cases are active. There have been 121 recoveries and two deaths.

Rajouri has established a new Covid-care center in Rajouri hospital, which has a 180-bed capacity and is equipped with all required infrastructure and basic facilities.